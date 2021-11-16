Teens jump late-night Manhattan subway rider: NYPD

Police released the images of five teens accused of a subway assault and robbery in Manhattan (NYPD).

LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan — A group of teenagers beat and robbed a subway rider over the weekend on a No. 2 train near Lincoln Square, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened Saturday just after midnight as the train approached the W. 66th Street-Broadway station. A group of five teens punched and kicked a 21-year-old man on the train.

The teens stole the man’s wallet, which had about $80 in cash, an ID and his MetroCard. They also stole his headphones, totaling the stolen property at about $520, police said.

He was treated for minor injuries on the scene by EMS.

The suspects were said to be between 13 and 18 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).