NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers all over use money transfer apps to make their lives easier, however, the NYPD warns of teens using apps like Venmo to scam people out of thousands of dollars.

Surveillance video shows the teens plotting their next move near Bryant Park in Midtown, Manhattan. Police say the teens tell unsuspecting victims they are raising money for their basketball team and ask for a donation.

“It’s under the guise of a basketball team, we did our research there is no team,’ Sgt. Matt Doherty said. They are asking for a donation for new jerseys, a trip fundraiser whatever it may be.”

In reality, there is no team raising money, the teens tell victims their school accepts Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle. The teens then ask victims for their cellphones to put in their school’s information on the Venmo App.

“The victim unsuspecting because it’s a pretty unique crime will open their phone and willingly give over their cell phone to one of the kids,” Doherty said.

While distracted, the teens are accused of emptying the victim’s account.

“One suspect will transfer upwards of $5,000 from the victim’s Venmo account,” Doherty added.

The NYPD is working around the clock to stop the teens, the department urges everyone to never give their phone to a stranger.

In a statement provided to PIX11 by Venmo, it stated: “Venmo has a zero-tolerance policy on our platform for attempted fraudulent activity,” A Venmo spokesperson stated. “Whenever someone suspects they are the target of a potential scam, or they have had an unauthorized transaction, we always recommend that they contact customer support directly for assistance in resolving the matter.