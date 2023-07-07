FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — In Brooklyn tonight, they’re trying a new approach to stop gun violence. They’re training teenagers to become anti-gun violence ambassadors to go out to de-escalate the violence with words and mental health counseling.

In Brooklyn tonight, they’re trying a new approach to stop gun violence. They’re training teenagers to become anti-gun violence ambassadors to go out to de-escalate the violence with words and mental health counseling.

“We work with mental health stakeholders, teach young people in the community how to deal with conflict,” councilmember Farah Louis told PIX11 News. “We use local spaces like this to do that.”

Five different nonprofits signed up these ambassadors to learn more about conflict resolution and how to de-escalate a situation heading toward violence.

Sharon Rose lost her son to street violence 18 years ago and founded the Christopher Rose community empowerment campaign.

“The only thing is to keep the Awareness at the forefront to get people involved in recognizing when a child needs help,” Rose told PIX11 News. “We have to get everyone to pitch in to save someone when possible.”

How will the organizers of this safe summer youth rally know if they are being successful? They say they’ll know if by the National Night Out on August first when the number of shootings is down in Flatbush.

One of the ways organizers are hoping to stop the carnage is by training violence interrupters like 16-year-old Cody Gillespie to go out into local parks from 11 pm to 3 am.

“We try to keep the community safe,” Gillespie told PIX11 News. “If we see a problem with people arguing, we mediate it,” he added.