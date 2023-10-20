BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed in the back multiple times earlier this month in the Bronx, police said on Friday.

The 16-year-old victim was walking near the corner of University Avenue and West 197th Street on Oct. 2 when two males approached him from behind. One of the males took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower back, police said.

The two assailants, who are believed to be teenagers, ran off heading north on University Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals North Central Bronx. He suffered multiple lacerations to his lower back and was expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD on Friday released images of the suspects.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.