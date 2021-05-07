Teenage passenger killed in Clarkstown crash; car driven by drunk peer: police

NEW CITY, N.Y. — A teenager died Friday following a car crash in Clarkstown involving a drunk teenager driver

Officials said officers arrived at the scene on Congers Road in New City at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a three-car collision.

Five people were injured, four of them taken to local hospitals, officials said.

The most seriously injured were a 16-year-old and 17-year-old; they were passengers in a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old who police charged with DWI.

The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Friday.

Alan Mendoza, 18, also faces charged of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, manslaughter, assault, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Mendoza was arraigned and remanded while he awaits a future court date, officials said.

Anyone who may have information relating to this accident is asked to please contact the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840, or submit an ANONYMOUS TIP via the “RocklandCO DA” TIP411 app (available in the App store or Google Play). Text keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information and hit send.