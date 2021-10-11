Teen walks on subway tracks from Manhattan to Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK CITY — A teenager walked the subway tracks from Manhattan to Queens on Monday, sparking a police response and causing delays on the F line, officials said.

The 16-year-old girl entered the tracks at the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station in Manhattan and walked through the subway tunnel to Queens, where police picked her up, according to the NYPD.

Police said the teen entered the tracks of her own will. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to have any injuries, police said.

NYC Transit temporarily suspended service on the F line in both directions from 57th Street in Manhattan to 21st Street-Queensbridge in Queens. Service was restored after about an hour, but the MTA warned of residual delays.

