STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy was stabbed on a bus in Staten Island on Friday, police said.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on an S78 bus near Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue, sources told PIX11 News.

The boy, believed to be 13, was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, police said.

One person was in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.