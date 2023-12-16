BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in his neck in Pelham Parkway on Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident happened a few minutes after 6:00 p.m. on White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway, according to authorities.

EMS transported the teen to Jacobi Hospital where he is in critical condition. Authorities are currently looking for two suspects who fled the scene to an unknown location at the time of the incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing, police said.

