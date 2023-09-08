A 19-year-old was stabbed Thursday after getting into an argument in a Brooklyn subway station, police said. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was stabbed Thursday after getting into an argument in a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The attack happened as the victim was walking up the stairs at the Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue subway station, which serves the J and Z lines. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in various areas of the body and then fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police described the suspect as a male believed to be in his 20s. He is believed to be around 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen sporting black hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a red shirt with the letters CK on the front, black Adidas sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black sweater on his right shoulder, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

