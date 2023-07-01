NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times at Riverbank State Park, near 145th Street in upper Manhattan the NYPD said.

The teen was transported via EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a firearm, and the shooting is still under investigation.

A suspect was seen fleeing the crime on foot headed towards Broadway, he is believed to be in his 20s.

