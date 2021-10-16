Teen shot in the face on Lower East Side: NYPD

lower east side teen shot

A teen was shot and killed on the Lower East Side on Oct. 15, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A gunman shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on the Lower East Side Friday night, police said.

Officers who were called to the intersection of Suffolk and Delancey streets around 8:30 p.m. found the teen with a gunshot wound to his face, according to the NYPD.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police withheld the teen’s identity until his family could be notified.

A second victim was taken to a hospital by private means, police said. They were treated for a gunshot wound to the hip and were expected to survive.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

