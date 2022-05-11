NEW YORK (PIX11)– A teen was shot in the left arm in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred at 74th Street and Grand Avenue at around 1:40 p.m., officials said. The teen is a student at Maspeth High Schoola and ran into the school after he was shot. The suspect fled the scene, according to a school source.

The 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Grand Avenue and 74th Street because of road closures and heavy traffic delays.

This is a developing story.