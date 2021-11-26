Teen punches woman in face during mask dispute on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Police are looking for a teen who punched a woman in the face during a mask dispute in Brooklyn on Oct. 8, 2021, according to the NYPD) (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A teenager punched a woman in the face during a fight over wearing a face mask in Brooklyn last month, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Fulton Street near Eastern Parkway around 11 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Police said the 39-year-old victim and the teen got into an argument over the woman not wearing a face mask when the teen slugged her.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the suspect as between 14 and 16 years old, with a thin build and black hair. Photos of the suspect were released on Friday.

