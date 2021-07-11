Teen killed in Queens, 5 others shot around NYC in overnight violence

NEW YORK — A 19-year-old man was gunned down in Queens, a man and a woman were shot in the Bronx and three men were shot in Brooklyn early on Sunday, police said.

Shortly after midnight, the 19-year-old victim was found on Quencer Road, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, officials said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

About an hour later, three men were on Fulton Street near Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn when shots rang out during a dispute, officials said.

Two of the men, 33 and 38, were shot in their right feet, police said. The other man, 50, was shot in his right knee.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said they were not likely to die of their injuries.

In the Bronx around 4 a.m., a man, 30, and a woman, 32, were both shot on Jerome Avenue after they were thrown out of a restaurant.

There have been 795 shooting incidents so far this year with 920 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.

