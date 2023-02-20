NEW YORK (PIX11) — A teenager was killed while riding on top of a subway car in New York City Monday evening, police said.

The 15-year-old victim was hit by a pole while riding on top of a subway train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge around 6:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen died at the scene, officials said.

The train was going from Manhattan to Brooklyn, authorities said.

The teen’s death comes less than three months after another 15-year-old was killed while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train last December.

The teen boy was riding on top of a southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg on Dec. 1, according to police.

Last year, the NYPD described subway surfing as an “unfortunate trending issue” that was in part fueled by social media.