BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 50 firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the Bronx that killed a 12-year-old girl on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the FDNY.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call for a fire on Boyd Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. It took 14 fire units and a crew of 70 firefighters to put out the blaze at the private two-story house, FDNY said.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a 12-year-old girl with burns to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One other person- a seven-year-old child was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries, police sources said.

An investigation remains ongoing into what may have caused the fire officials said.

