Teen finds mom dead with rubber band around neck in Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl found her mother dead — apparently strangled — inside their Bronx home Monday morning, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Belkis Lopez, 35, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with a band of rubber around her neck inside her bedroom around 8:15 a.m., according to police. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Sources said investigators believe Lopez may have been killed in a domestic dispute with an ex-boyfriend.

The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday afternoon.