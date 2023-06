QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teen was hit by a car in Rockaway Beach, Queens on Saturday, the NYPD said.

The incident occurred on Beach 108th Street and Rockaway Beach Drive.

A 19-year-old female was standing at a bus stop when she was hit by a car, according to police.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.