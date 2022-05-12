QUEENS, New York (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old Maspeth High School student in the arm Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was walking with another person who argued with the suspect when he was hit near the school at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an NYPD spokesman. Police said the victim was not the intended target.

Surveillance video captured two suspects on a moped shooting into a parking lot near the school. The victim ran inside the school for help and the building went into lockdown.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday evening and was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

NYPD School Safety agents were seen setting up metal detectors at Maspeth High School early Thursday morning. From July 2021 to April 2022, nearly 4,500 weapons were recovered from schools citywide, police said.