Teen charged in Times Square shooting had several prior arrests, police say

TIMES SQUARE — The 16-year-old who turned himself in to police in the shooting of a tourist in Times Square was arraigned in a Manhattan court Thursday, set to be tried as an adult.

The teen, Avon Darden, faces charges of attempted murder.

Darden’s mother was silent as she left her son’s arraignment, but neighbors said he was up to no good.

“I never trusted him,” one Williamsburg resident said.

But he and other neighbors who spoke to PIX11 said they didn’t expect him to be accused of something to serious.

Police said Darden shot a 21-year-old Marine who was visiting Times Square on June 27 near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. The victim was not the intended target.

Darden turned himself in at a Midtown Manhattan police precinct Wednesday. Officials later charged the teen with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is known to police and has at least five prior arrests, including a 2019 robbery. Though 16, he is being charged as an adult.