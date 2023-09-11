SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenager was seriously injured after colliding with a police car while riding a bicycle in Shirley Saturday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the officer then crashed into a stopped vehicle, a tree and two parked cars after the crash with the teen.

The police vehicle’s lights and sirens were on when it went through a green light, according to detectives.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.