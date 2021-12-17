Teen arrested in fatal stabbing at Bronx subway station: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A 19-year-old was arrested and now faces charges in the fatal stabbing of a Bronx man inside a subway station, police said Friday.
Sambula Lino, 19, of the Bronx, faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Lino was accused of stabbing Luis Sevilla, 34, of the Bronx, in the early hours of Monday morning at a Bronx subway station following an argument.
See previous PIX11 News reporting on the fatal incident from Nicole Johnson:
The argument started inside a bodega after a man asked the victim to buy him a beer, sources told PIX11 News. When the victim refused, the two argued.
It escalated and led straight into the train station around 12:40 a.m. Monday at the Wakefield-241st Street station along the No. 2 line in the Wakefield section of the borough, officials said.
Police responding to a 911 call arrived to find the victim in the mezzanine area of the station with a stab wound to the torso, authorities said.
EMS responded and rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.