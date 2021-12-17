Teen arrested in fatal stabbing at Bronx subway station: NYPD

Bronx subway stabbing

Police investigate after a man was fatally stabbed at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx early Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A 19-year-old was arrested and now faces charges in the fatal stabbing of a Bronx man inside a subway station, police said Friday.

Sambula Lino, 19, of the Bronx, faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Lino was accused of stabbing Luis Sevilla, 34, of the Bronx, in the early hours of Monday morning at a Bronx subway station following an argument.

The argument started inside a bodega after a man asked the victim to buy him a beer, sources told PIX11 News. When the victim refused, the two argued.

It escalated and led straight into the train station around 12:40 a.m. Monday at the Wakefield-241st Street station along the No. 2 line in the Wakefield section of the borough, officials said.

Police responding to a 911 call arrived to find the victim in the mezzanine area of the station with a stab wound to the torso, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

