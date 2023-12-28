QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenager is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly held another teen at gunpoint and tried to steal a dog, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

On Christmas Day, a 15-year-old victim was walking his dog on 10th Street in Long Island City around 9 a.m. That’s when another teen, 16, pulled out a gun and took off with a French bulldog, police said.

Responding officers with the NYPD’s Housing Bureau quickly searched the area and were able to find the pup as well as the 16-year-old suspect. The teen suspect, who’s a Brooklyn resident, had a gun loaded with bullets that he tossed over a fence, police said.

He was arrested 15 minutes after allegedly holding the victim and his dog at gunpoint. His identity has not been revealed.

“Pulling a gun in broad daylight to steal a dog and then casually taking the animal for a stroll is a kind of dangerous brazenness we will not tolerate under any circumstance,” Katz said in a statement. “The defendant will have to answer for the charges against him.”

The 16-year-old is being charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing in the second degree, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

The teen is due back in court on Jan. 9, 2024.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.