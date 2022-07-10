HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night.

Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.

Many of Reyes’ friends were too upset to talk about his violent death.

“He was just mad loving. That’s how I knew Ethan,” a friend who didn’t to give her name of show her face, told PIX11 News. “It’s really sad. He was really mad young. I tell people be safe. There’s a lot going on out here.”

Reyes’ stabbing death was the first of three separate, violent incidents in three different boroughs on Saturday.

The second was in Queens. Police say an emotionally disturbed 61-year-old man made threatening phone calls to police, then opened fire on them when they came to his St. Albans home. The man was fatally shot by officers.

An hour and a half later in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, police say a gunman opened fire on officers during a foot chase after police stopped a car he was in at Flatbush Avenue and Nevins Street. He was also killed.

And while there seem to be so many shootings this year, the numbers, according to the NYPD, tell a different story. On July 9 of, 2021, there were five shootings with five victims. On July 9 of this year, there were two shootings with two victims. In the bigger picture, there were 791 shootings with 915 victims as of this point in 2021. There have been only 701 shootings and 842 victims in the same time period this year.

The NYPD’s data has not yet been updated to include shootings from Sunday. Five people were injured in a shooting in Coney Island early Sunday morning. One of those victims was critically injured. Police are still searching for the shooter.