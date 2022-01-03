Teen, 17, slashed in the leg in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan – A 17-year-old boy was slashed in Upper Manhattan Monday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. for a teen slashed in the vicinity of Saint Nicholas Terrace and Convent Avenue in Harlem, police said.

The incident appeared to have occurred near the City College of New York (CCNY) campus, according to Google Maps.

The teen was found stabbed in the leg, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, cops said.

Police sources said the teen was uncooperative with officers.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.