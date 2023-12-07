THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was slashed by another 15-year-old boy at AECI Charter High School in the Bronx on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded to the slashing around 11 a.m. The victim was slashed in the face and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, according to authorities.

The other boy was taken into custody, police said.

The boys had been playing around with one another before the slashing, according to authorities.

