EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Queens on Nov. 19, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Beach 54th Street in Edgemere. The suspects, two men, allegedly shot at the teenager multiple times, according to authorities.

The teenager was hit in the left shoulder, police said. He was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

