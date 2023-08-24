TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) – A longtime mom-an-pop ice cream shop in New Jersey will soon serve its final scoop.

Bischoff’s Ice Cream and Candy Store has been in Teaneck since 1934 and is one of the last old-fashioned ice cream shops in the state. It’s been family-run and owned for four generations.

The shop briefly closed last year but was able to stay afloat with the help of loyal customers.

The Mather family said it’s become more challenging to keep the doors open especially after being hit hard during the pandemic.

The owners said they plan to retire and stay in Teaneck.