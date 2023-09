NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Teachers heading back to school in New Jersey can get their hands on a special deal from Wawa.

Wawa will be giving away free coffee all month to teachers or school administrators. Educators can choose any size coffee they want.

Wawa will also be donating $50,000 to schools.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.