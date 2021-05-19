TD Five Boro Bike Tour to return to NYC streets in August

NEW YORK — Bike New York and New York City partners announced the TD Five Boro Bike Tour will welcome bike lovers once again this year.

Cyclists and bike fans from across the state and country will return to city streets on August 22.

“Preparations are underway for the 43rd edition of the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “We’re thrilled and so grateful that we can once again host our celebrated car-free ride this year—and what better time to announce it than during Bike Month.”

The annual event draws up to 32,000 riders and opens about 40 miles of New York City’s busiest roadways for recreation.

Like most events, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York City is proud to celebrate the cycling boom—and the return of iconic events that highlight great neighborhoods in all five boroughs—by welcoming the TD Five Boro Bike Tour this summer,” said New York City Senior Advisor for Recovery Lorraine Grillo. “We look forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to enjoy a safe, exciting event this year.”

Proceeds from the ride fund free bike education classes that reach more than 25,000 children and adults.

Additional details about the event, including registration information, event format and participant capacity will be released in the coming weeks.