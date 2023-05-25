EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – Taylor Swift mania has already descended on East Rutherford, New Jersey more than 24 hours before the pop superstar is set to take the stage at MetLife Stadium.

Swifties lined up at the stadium Thursday morning to snag tour merchandise. The stadium announced on Twitter its merch store would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fans do not need a ticket to access the store.

Taylor Swift is set to perform three sold-out concerts at MetLife Stadium over Memorial Day weekend as part of “The Eras Tour.” While tens of thousands of fans who were able to snag coveted tickets will join the party inside the stadium, MetLife issued a stern warning to Swifties who weren’t so lucky: do not show up without a ticket.

Stadium officials expect parking lots to quickly hit capacity each night. They said arriving concertgoers will be required to show a ticket with a corresponding date for that night’s show.

Demand for tickets has far outweighed availability. At other stops on the pop star’s tour, die-hard Swifties have packed the venue’s parking lots just to hear her sing.

Fans heading to MetLife Stadium on Thursday to purchase merch will have to drive; there’s no train service. Drivers can park for free in Lots F and G.

The stadium’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect and everyone will go through security scanning. Fans should also make sure to bring their debit or credit card because all retail locations are cash-free.

Merch will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. The line to get inside will be capped ahead of the 8 p.m. closing time.