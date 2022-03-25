NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers are calling on New York leaders to add a fuel surcharge to help cover the rising cost of gas.

Gas in the New York City area is close to $5 for a gallon of regular. Drivers are having to work longer hours to make ends meet, therefore burning more gas. Taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers say they can no longer pay for gas out of pocket and are now calling for a $0.75 cent fuel surcharge for every ride.

Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Drivers Alliance, said this would help give drivers an extra $15 a day to fill up their tanks. Working longer and making less, the industry has been slow to bounce back, Desai said, with less than 50% of yellow cabs back on the streets since February of 2020.

“Closer to 40% of driver earnings are going just to cover the cost of gasoline. What about food and rent and day-to-day life?” said Desai.

Earlier this month, for-hire drivers were given a minimum rate increase​ of 5.3% as a cost-of-living adjustment, but drivers say that doesn’t account for inflation in the last few weeks.

“Uber and Lyft do not make a profit in any other city except New York, and the city where they make a profit is where they want to keep the drivers down,” Desai said.

A letter asking for help to make ends meet was sent to city leaders. “With the stroke of a pen, Mayor Adams could make this right for a workforce of over 100,000 drivers,” Desai said.

Drivers across the tri-state are calling for relief at the pumps by suspending the gas tax. But the only one to do so is Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont starting April 1. Govs. Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy said they are considering the option.