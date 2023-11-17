MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for attacking an 82-year-old taxi driver after he refused to pay his fare in Chinatown last Friday.

The driver confronted the suspect about the unpaid fare on Canal Street around 1:05 a.m., according to authorities. That’s when the man allegedly punched the driver, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious, police said.

The man then kicked the driver before taking off in another taxi, according to authorities.

Police describe the man as being around 25 to 30 years old and 5’9” to 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

