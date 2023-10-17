MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The grand opening of two new Target stores in Union Square and Yonkers is just around the corner.

The new Manhattan store will be located at 10 Union Square East and the Yonkers location at 800 Mall Walk will open on Sunday.

“We’re excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Manhattan community,” said Kerwin Lazaro, store director of the Union Square Target.

Images courtesy of Ketchum for Target

The new Manhattan location will be the 100th store in the New York City area. Target employs about 22,000 New Yorkers.

Operating hours for the Manhattan and Yonkers locations will be Sunday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

