NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn and Orangeburg took home wins in the Tuesday Take 5 Midday drawing.

Top-prize winning tickets were sold in both areas. Each ticket is worth $9,523. They were sold at:

Dong Fang Wine Liquors, located at 1114 Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn

Toptop Super Shoppe, located at 5 Orangeburg Shopping Center in Orangeburg

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

