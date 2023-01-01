NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County.

Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at New Roanoke Plaza Liquor LLC, located at 1096 Route 58 in Riverhead.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket was also sold for Saturday’s drawing. It was bought in Mount Kisco.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: