NEW YORK (PIX11) — Luck was spread out across the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens on Monday night.

Take 5 ticket buyers in each borough won $11,153 each in Monday evening’s drawing, New York lottery official said. The tickets were sold at:

SJS Pharmacy at 105 East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx

Salahi Deli Grocery located at 1224 Cortelyou Road in Brooklyn

Brahimani Krupa Corporation at 161-04 Crossbay Boulevard in the Howard Beach neighborhood in Queens

Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the relevant midday and evening drawings. The numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one through 39.

Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.