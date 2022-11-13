NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn.
Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263.
The Bronx ticket was purchased at Tat Multi Service Inc., located at 117 East Mount Eden Avenue, lottery officials said. The Brooklyn ticket was bought at Lucky Lotto 1 Deli Inc., located at 1450 Nostrand Avenue.
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
