NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky lottery players in the Bronx and Manhattan won more than $18,000 each in the Monday Take 5 drawing, officials said.

The tickets, each worth $18,499, were sold at NYC Smoke Shop & Grocery Corp at 809 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and at Salam Deli Inc located at 939 Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, according to the lottery. Four people also won big in the two of the most recent Powerball drawings in New York.

Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the relevant midday and evening drawings. The numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a file of one through 39.

Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.