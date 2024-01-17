NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s Very Own summer music festival is back in 2024 with the biggest names in music.

The Governors Ball has announced that Grammy Award-winning vocalist SZA and Grammy Award-winning rapper 21 Savage will headline the three-day music festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Joining them will be Latin Grammy winner Rauw Alejandro and Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, who is also headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

More than 60 acts will perform at Governors Ball this year.

The festival will run from June 7 – June 9. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday morning and general admission tickets hit the sale block on Thursday afternoon.

Tickets range from $130 to $800.

