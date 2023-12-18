NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A synagogue in Monroe Township was allegedly targeted in a bomb threat made over the weekend, according to Hopewell Township officials.

The religious institution that was threatened was Congregation Etz Chaim, officials said.

Barnert Temple Hebrew School in Franklin Lakes also received a threat on Sunday, according to sources.

Religious leaders allegedly received an email saying there were “multiple explosives” hidden at each house of worship, sources said.

Authorities deemed the threats not credible.

