NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– Taylor Swift fans are not shy, so many of them burst into their favorite Taylor Swift song when PIX11 NEWS asked them to sing their favorite song.

They are part of the 70,000 people packing MetLife Stadium for this sold-out concert. The doors opened just after 4:30 pm, but the Taylor Swift mania started way before then.

One family came all the way from Holtsville, Long Island to be part of Swift-mania.

Many Swifties were busy making friendship bracelets and handing them out to everyone, even PIX11 NEWS’ own Magee Hickey, who was told the bracelet was symbolic of love and unity.

Many Swifties dressed in outfits reflecting their favorite Taylor Swift album and gushed about what this singer-songwriter means to them.