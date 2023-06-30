NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City seems to have been overtaken by a swarm of gnat-like insects, leaving people puzzled as to where the bugs came from.

New Yorkers have taken to Twitter to document the mob of insects buzzing through the air in subway stations, plazas, and bike paths. The bugs were spotted flying around in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“These swarms of bugs are taking over the city. They are in the subway platform too. The city just keeps getting worse. What’s next?” one New Yorker tweeted, with a video depicting the horde.

Some folks report the bugs look white, while others say they are green. It is unclear where the insects came from, however, some theorize that it may be due to Canadian wildfire smoke blanketing New York City.