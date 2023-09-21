QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for an SUV after a hit-and-run critically injured a bicyclist in Queens Wednesday night.

It’s believed the bicyclist struck the side of the SUV at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and 95th Street in Ozone Park, according to authorities.

The SUV took off after the accident, police said.

