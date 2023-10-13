MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police reopened East 42nd Street Friday morning after investigating a report of a suspicious package outside the PIX11 News building, according to the NYPD.

The package was discovered outside 220 East 42nd St. around 6:40 a.m., police said.

The package was later deemed safe by the NYPD. There were mechanical parts for an ice machine inside, according to the NYPD.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.