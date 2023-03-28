MIDTOWN (PIX11) — First responders rushed to Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Tuesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious package, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials received a call around 2:30 p.m. The FDNY and NYPD responded, and police deemed the package as non-hazardous, a spokesperson told PIX11 News.

The package turned out to be five bottles wrapped in plastic with what appeared to be cloth coming out of the tops. They were placed, spaced apart, on the floor of the main concourse in Grand Central surrounding the MTA police station booth.

Grand Central was evacuated for at least 45 minutes but has since reopened.

Video of the scene showed a large FDNY presence outside the iconic transit hub. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were parked with their emergency lights on along 42nd Street near Vanderbilt Avenue. Dozens of firefighters milled around outside the entrance to the train station.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.