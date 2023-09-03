Police are looking for the suspects wanted for multiple car thefts in New York City between June and August. (Credit: DCPI)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are looking for the suspects wanted for multiple car thefts in New York City between June and August.

The suspects attempted to break into three homes in Queens between June 2 and June 25 but were either confronted by homeowners or alarm systems, according to police, and fled the scene without taking anything.

Police said the suspects were able to break into a home near 222nd Street and stole an Audi SUV on July 21 around 4:30 a.m.

Police said from July 21 to Aug. 2, the suspects are accused of stealing at least 10 cars in both Queens and Brooklyn. No one was injured during the robberies, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.