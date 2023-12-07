NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing at least 14 cars across New York City, according to the NYPD.

Police said the first incident happened on Nov. 17 at a Flushing parking garage on 39th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The suspects allegedly broke two security gates, broke open a locked key box to remove car keys, and stole six cars, according to authorities.

They allegedly stole a black BMW X5, a white Porsche Panorama, a black BMW M4, a white Mercedes-Benz CLA 45, a black Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and a black Range Rover, police said.

Police said the suspects struck again on Nov. 26 around 11:30 p.m. at a Brooklyn parking garage on Myrtle Avenue. The group allegedly displayed firearms and stole a white BMW X5, a black Porsche Cayenne, a black Acura TLX and a white BMW sedan, according to authorities.

In the third incident on Nov. 27 around 3:15 a.m., the suspects allegedly entered a parking garage on Prince Street in Queens, police said. They managed to steal car keys but were unable to take the cars, according to authorities.

Police said the group allegedly then went to a parking garage on Jackson Avenue 30 minutes later and stole a black BMW 530I, a black BMW X5, a black Porsche Macan GTS and a gray Porsche Cayenne.

The suspects are also accused of stealing at least two license plates. The first license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Greenwich Avenue in the West Village on Nov. 26, according to authorities.

Police said the second plate was stolen on Nov. 27 from a vehicle parked on Logan Avenue in the Bronx.

