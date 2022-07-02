A still taken from surveillance video shows three suspects remove jewelry from a victim. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three men have been working their way through Queens and Brooklyn, stealing at least $334,000 in four separate knifepoint robberies.

The first incident was reported on May 30, police said. The three suspects approached a 37-year-old man on 65th Avenue in Queens about 12:38 a.m., displayed a knife and then demanded property. They then removed jewelry — valued at approximately $200,000 — from the victim before fleeing.

Six days later, on June 5, the same three men approached a man, 57, and woman, 54, about 2:20 a.m. on East 73rd Street in Brooklyn, police said. Once again, they displayed a knife and demanded property before forcibly removing jewelry, a handbag and a cellphone from the victims. Those items were valued at about $13,000.

The trio struck again in Queens about 2:05 a.m. June 26. They were able to take about $110,000 worth of jewelry from a 39-year-old man on 180th Street. Once again, the suspects displayed a knife before forcibly taking the property.

The last reported incident occurred about 1 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn. During that incident, police said the men approached a 44-year-old man on East 28th Street, displayed a knife and demanded property. Once again, they forcibly removed jewelry — about $11,000 worth.

After every reported incident, the thieves fled in a black Honda Accord with Pennsylvania plates. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the robberies.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).