NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several suspects are wanted for stealing jewelry from other women in Brooklyn and Queens between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, according to the NYPD.

An 83-year-old woman was walking on 101st Avenue when one of the suspects got out of a white van and approached her on Sept. 24, according to authorities. The suspect then removed bangles from her wrist, injuring the victim in the process, police said.

Police said an 85-year-old woman was sitting outside near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue around 1:15 p.m. when the suspect stepped out of a white van just two days after the first incident. The suspect stole jewelry on her wrist and replaced it with fake jewelry, according to authorities.

Then, just two hours later, an 84-year-old woman standing in her yard near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street was approached by the suspect, according to authorities. The suspect also stole jewelry from her wrist and replaced it with fake jewelry, police said.

Police said two suspects approached a 58-year-old woman on 164th Street around 4:10 p.m. and asked her to try on some jewelry. The suspects then stole the jewelry she was wearing, according to authorities.

The last two incidents took place on Sept. 30. Police said an 87-year-old woman was approached by the suspect near 14th Street and 77th Street, who stole a necklace off her neck and replaced it with fake jewelry.

An 86-year-old was sitting outside near 6th Avenue and Ovington Avenue when the suspect stole jewelry from her neck, according to authorities.

